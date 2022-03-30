Matt Beard: Playing For a Draw ‘Not Our Style’

Liverpool are only one point away from securing promotion back to the top tier of English football. They have three more matches this season in which to get it. The next chance is this Sunday, when the Reds take on second place Bristol City away.

Bristol City will be playing for their lives with the home support behind them, but Liverpool have only lost once this season, and that was on opening day.

While only a point will do, manager Matt Beard insists that the women are going into this match wanting it all.

“On Sunday we travel to Bristol City knowing we need a point to secure what our main objective was this season: promotion back to the Women’s Super League,” Beard said in his weekly column with the official site, before adding, “We certainly won’t be going into this game just looking for a draw to get the point we need. That’s not our style as we go into every game looking to get the three points.”

It’s been a rough two seasons of the Reds playing in the WSL2, but the end looks to be on the horizon, as long as they don’t somehow lose all three of their remaining games. That seems supremely unlikely, considering Rachael Laws’ 13 clean sheets this season, the mere six league goals the team has conceded in that same time, and their generally excellent run of form.

But football is football, so they can’t get complacent until the points are secured and they’re lifting that trophy.