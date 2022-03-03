Liverpool Women Look to Rebound Following Arsenal FA Cup Loss

Liverpool Women suffered a heavy defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend, with the Championship-topping Reds given something of a dose of top flight reality by the top side in the FA Women’s Super League in what ended up a 4-0 defeat.

It’s a result that speaks to how much work the club will have to do to be competitive next season if they do make it back to the FAWSL, but the reality is that it’s the result that was expected—and now the job is to not let it impact their league season.

“We learned a lot,” was manager Matt Beard’s verdict. “We were playing one of the best teams not only in our country but Europe as well. We tried to hit them on the counter and I felt in the first half we did that but we just couldn’t take our chances.

“We can utilise those lessons going into this run-in now in the Championship because we have got a really tough run-in and we have everybody in the top half of the table to play. We can be proud that we went toe-to-toe with a team like Arsenal.”

Liverpool are well positioned in the Championship, with a nine-point edge on second place Britsol City, but with only the best side in the second division moving up at the end of the season they will need to stay sharp over the final seven matchweeks.

First up is London City on Sunday, third in the table and the only side to have beaten the Reds in the Championship this season. Then come back-to-back games against fourth-place Charlton. They also face second-place Bristol before the end.

“There was lots we learned and we can definitely take that into our run-in,” Beard added. “Hopefully this will help us fulfil our target of winning this division. We have a nine-point lead, but we certainly are not taking anything for granted.”