Rachel Furness: “It’s Brilliant to Get on the Scoresheet”

Rachel Furness scored two goals to help Liverpool FC Women secure a 3-0 win over Durham FC Women. And she believes that the squad gave it their best from the first minute on, and secured a convincing win.

“It’s an amazing feeling scoring for Liverpool but it was a team effort, a squad effort, and all that mattered was the three points”, she said.

“It’s brilliant to get on the scoresheet, but any of the girls could have scored the first one as it just meant so much to us.”

The Reds are now one point away from securing promotion back into the Women’s Super League next season. They face Bristol City next, who are in second position, separated by eleven points. They lost 1-0 to Sheffield United Women earlier.

“The pressure is on the teams under us trying to catch us,” Furness said.

“We took the pressure off ourselves by winning against Durham and we will just go out to enjoy it, do what we’ve been doing all season and try and get the win.”

A point may be enough, Furness added, but the squad will be focused on securing all three, as they do every week.