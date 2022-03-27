Liverpool Women 3, Durham Women 0: Liverpool One Point Away From Promotion

Liverpool 3 - 0 Durham

Liverpool: Furness 9’, 70’, Stengel 45’

Nobody celebrate just yet, but with this afternoon’s victory over Durham Women, Liverpool need only one more point from their next three games to secure the WSL2 title and promotion back into the Women’s Super League next season. They sit 11 points ahead of second place Bristol City after Liverpool won and Bristol City lost this weekend.

Considering the Reds haven’t lost a league match since their opening day defeat against London City, pulling out one draw in their next three attempts shouldn’t be a huge undertaking.

It didn’t take long for Liverpool, who had only scored a worrying two goals in their last four matches in all competitions, to remember how to hit the back of the net.

Leanne Kiernan nearly opened the scoring early on, but her goal was called back for offside. However, the frustration wouldn’t last, because nine minutes in, Melissa Lawley delivered a corner to the near post. It was headed across the goal by Yana Daniels, right to the feet of Rachel Furness, who slotted it past the goalkeeper.

The Reds dominated the first half, winning set-piece after set-piece, coming close as they hunted for their second. Stengel looked desperate to score. She hit the bar once, after she controlled a long throw-in from Melissa Campbell. The same duo combined again, for another throw-in, and this time Stengel made no mistake, heading it neatly past McAloon at the very end of the first half.

The Reds took their two goal lead into the locker room for half time and never let it go. It was the Lawley-Furness duo once again who created the third and final goal of the game at 70 minutes in.

Yet another set-piece and yet another perfect delivery from Lawley straight onto the onrushing head of Furness at the back post sealed the game and the three points for the Reds to end a great afternoon.

Next Sunday, Liverpool travel to take on Bristol City in what could be the game to clinch their league victory.