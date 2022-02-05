Meikayla Moore Credits Fans For Team’s Astonishing Run

After the men take on Cardiff City in their fourth round FA Cup tie at noon local time, the women welcome Coventry United to Prenton Park as they look to continue their march towards promotion.

With only one loss in their last 19 matches in all competitions, the Reds are the favorites for promotion back to the WSL after two long seasons in the second tier. They’re currently seven points ahead of the second place London City Lionesses — though crucially, the Lionesses have played one less game.

Coventry United are holding up the table on the other end, stuck at a stunning -4 points, due to a 10 point deduction. They look destined for relegation, and the Reds are ascendent, having scored 10 unanswered goals in their last two games.

Meikayla Moore spoke on the subject of strong form recently, and she credited the team’s fans for how they’ve been able to keeping pushing on.

“Our fans are amazing,” Moore told the official site. “They are constantly behind us and we can’t thank them enough. They are our 12th woman. They really are amazing. We always hear them and they are never silent. We absolutely love them!”

There is still nearly half a season to get through, and the Reds also remain in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup after beating Lincoln City 4-0, so their journey isn’t over yet. At the end of it could be a new trophy and promotion back to the top tier.

Moore understands the stakes. “We are in a good place, we know what we want to achieve and we are on the right road to achieve that,” she promised.