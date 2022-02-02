Leighanne Robe Shocked After Scoring Her First Goal(s)

There are good days, and then there are days when you’re a defender stepping out onto the pitch to represent your club for the 81st time without ever scoring only to bag a hat trick. Oddly specific scenario, true, but Leighanne Robe had that kind of a night on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds’ faithful number three who has been at the club since June 2018 scored three in Liverpool’s 6-0 fourth-round Vitality Women’s FA Cup thrashing of Lincoln City over the weekend. She scored her first two from headers off of deliveries from Carla Humphrey. The third came when the team bowed to the whims of the fans in the second half. Liverpool earned a penalty, and with the Reds already well ahead, the fans made it clear they wanted Robe to do the honors. Manager Matt Beard, apparently feeling the excitement of the moment as well, allowed her the opportunity.

The defender could hardly believe it herself when she spoke to the official site after the game.

“It’s an amazing feeling and it’s taken me three-and-a-half years to score my first goals for Liverpool,” she said.

“I have to say thank you to Carla Humphrey for two great deliveries for me. I hit the bar with the first chance I had and I thought to myself, I’m going to get one here!

“I hit the bar twice and I don’t know what was going on with me today, but I’ll have to have a look back at what I had for breakfast! I’ve got to give a shoutout to our gaffer as well for the hat-trick because he told me to take the penalty.”

Liverpool take on Arsenal in the fifth round of the competition later this month.