Taylor Hinds Signs New Deal With Liverpool FC Women

Taylor Hinds has been a revelation for Liverpool since signing for the Reds in the summer of 2020. Over the past season and a half, she has proven to be a strong two-way player on the left side of defense. Hinds has been a strong 1v1 defender, and has been sensational with her attacking play from the left wing back position this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the league. Just 22 years old, she has proven to be one of the bright young talents working through the ranks, and definitely a player who would be garnering interest from WSL clubs.

Liverpool didn’t wait around until the end of the season to see just how many clubs my be in for Hinds’ services. Just a day after she served as the Liverpool captain in the first time of her career in a cup match against Lincoln City, she inked her name to a new “long term” contract with the Reds. It’s not clear how long the contract length is for, but it is likely in the 2.5 year range.

: Captains the Reds

: Signs new contract



Not a bad 24 hours, @taylorhinds_ pic.twitter.com/MoOs5aPeXV — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) January 31, 2022

“Taylor has been incredibly consistent throughout the season, both in games and in training,” said LFC manager Matt Beard. “

“She’s just 22 years old and got her just rewards by getting back into the England set-up. We’re delighted she’s committed her future to the club, we see her future as being very bright and we’re looking forward to helping her kick on and develop even further.”

For Hinds, signing the new deal made sense with both her comfort level of being in Liverpool, as well has her belief in the direction of the club. She becomes part of a strong young core that Matt Beard has built around that will hopefully see Liverpool gain promotion to, and prosper in, the WSL.

“I’m really happy, everyone knows how much I love being in Liverpool and I love Liverpool as a club,” said Hinds.

“It was an easy decision, I’m really enjoying myself playing for this club and it has so much potential to be back in the WSL and I want to be a part of that and help the team get there. I’m loving it working with the girls, Beardy and all the staff at the moment. Everyone’s really high on confidence and thriving. We’re really motivated to get that promotion and play well every week.”

“Liverpool just feels like home now, that this is where I should be and this is where I want to be. It’s an honour to be able to wear the badge and play for the club, and I just want to help the team in every possible way. Hopefully I’ve done that and the girls and the staff can see that – hopefully with many more to come as well.”

We look forward to seeing Tay in red for the foreseeable future!