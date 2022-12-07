Liverpool Women vs. Manchester City Women: Preview and Predicted Line-Ups

Liverpool FC Women vs. Manchester City Women

|Wednesday, December 7th |

Continental Cup | Prenton Park

1:00PM BST/8:00AM EST

Coming off of another good victory in the WSL against West Ham FC Women, Liverpool are finishing off their group stage Continental Cup matches against Manchester City. Liverpool are currently in first place, having won each of their last three matches in this tournament. A victory against Manchester City will guarantee that they win group B and move into the quarterfinals.

After a goal drought in the beginning of the season — likely brought on by the team trying to compensate for the loss of Leanne Kiernan — the Reds are getting goals and collecting points. In the League Cup, they’ve kept three clean sheets along their way to their three victories.

Predicted Line-Up:

Laws; Koivisto, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds; Holland, Wardlaw, Furness; Van de Sanden, Lawley, Stengel

What the Managers Had to Say:

Matt Beard: “It’s going to be an interesting game against a very strong team but we played very well in the WSL there recently and were unlucky to lose the game 2-1.”

Gareth Taylor: “Liverpool have come out in every game and played with an identity of how they want to play with and without the ball. Sometimes you don’t always get it right in preparation… [but] with Liverpool we know they’re aggressive in their pressing.”

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

If you haven’t already, sign up for an SB Nation account and join the conversation on The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll have full coverage of every Liverpool match this season, breaking news, opinion, and tactical discussion.