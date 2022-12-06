Liverpool Women Captain Niamh Fahey Celebrates 100 Appearances With Victory

Niamh Fahey has had a wild ride with Liverpool Football Club since she arrived in 2018. She’s been relegated and then helped the Reds fight their way back into the WSL. The 35-year-old stalwart in the Liverpool defense hit 100 appearances on Sunday against West Ham.

It was a good game to reach that century mark, because Liverpool won their first league match since the opener against Chelsea. Not only did they win, Fahey also helped her team keep a clean sheet. Liverpool won 2-0 to get into 9th place.

After the game, Fahey talked to the official site about this achievement.

“It was a great performance from everyone, and getting the clean sheet on my 100th appearance for the club tops it all off,” Fahey said.

“It was a massive day for me, making 100 appearances for this fantastic club I love and it makes me very proud, and to do it in front of our own supporters at Prenton Park makes it even more special.

“I have joined an exclusive club and it really is a privilege to join those two girls in Ashley and Gemma in making 100 appearances for Liverpool.”

Hopefully we can keep the good times rolling and appearance number 101 against Manchester City on Wednesday will be another victory in the League Cup.