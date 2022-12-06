Melissa Lawley Voted The November Liverpool FC Women’s Player Of The Month

After struggling mightily to find any offensive output during a brutal run of fixtures in October, the Liverpool FC Women had an attacking resurgence in November. The Reds scored six goals across three league matches, including consecutive 3-3 draws with Brighton and Reading.

A key part of Liverpool’s offensive explosion has been 28 year old Melissa Lawley. The winger, affectionately dubbed the “Wing Wizard” by the LFC broadcast team, used her tricky dribbling skills and deadly deliveries from wide areas to generate three assists during November. She also has showcased her rocket of a shot from distance on occasion, coming within a whisker of scoring a spectacular goal against Blackburn Rovers in the Continental Cup, slamming her shot against the crossbar instead.

For her efforts, Lawley was voted as the Standard Chartered Player of the Month for November. Lawley deflected praise away from herself, instead praising the fantastic support of the fans and the hard work of her teammates.

“It’s lovely to win and I want to thank all the supporters who voted for me,” said Lawley. “Home and away, they’ve been brilliant for us this season and I’m looking forward to seeing them all again on Sunday at Prenton. And, of course, I need to thank all the girls in the team. We’re all just going to keep our heads down and keep working hard. Up the Reds!”

Mel Lawley’s threat from wide areas has not gone unnoticed around the league. Her rampaging runs earned her a nomination for the WSL Player of the Month award as well. She is near the top of the leaderboard in the league for carries ending in a chance created with 13 for the season, and also has 17 total key passes. She also has to be somewhere near the top of the list for nutmegs as well.