Liverpool 2, West Ham 0: The Reds Secure a Much Deserved Win

Liverpool 2 - 0 West Ham

Liverpool: Ceri Holland 3’, Katie Stengel 20’

The Reds have had some excellent performances recently, but with heartbreaking ends (and a very noticeable lack of points), so today’s goals and an absolute masterclass in goalkeeping from Rachael Laws are very, very welcome.

Liverpool kicked off the game with an early goal from Ceri Holland who took advantage of some poor decision-making by the West Ham defenders and slipped the ball in, past the goalkeeper and into the top left corner of the net.

All we need is, Ceri Holland



The goal that has us in front in #LIVWHU ⚽ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) December 4, 2022

The Reds continued to be extremely dangerous, with several chances from Lawley, Flaherty, and Koivsito, before Katie Stengel took advantage of a deflection that brought the ball to her feet, turned on the spot and drove it home for Liverpool’s second of the day.

This is why we call her StenGOAL — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) December 4, 2022

Liverpool continued to create chances through the first half and into the second, but West Ham seemed to find their feet again later in the game and had some incredibly dangerous moments of their own. Luckily, Rachael Laws was there to clear the ball and keep a clean sheet for the team.

For Matt Beard, there was a lot to celebrate when the final whistle blew:

“Big three points, especially after Leicester’s result yesterday,” Beard told the club’s website after the game ended. “Really pleased with the way we started the game, obviously getting two in front in the first 15, 20 minutes. I felt we were worthy of that lead and we could have had more. Really pleased with the performance.

“From start to finish, the way we managed the game at the end, West Ham are a tough team to play against and I felt we dealt with everything they threw at us.

“Especially that save from Lawsy [Rachael Laws] at 2-0, the 80th minute. Everyone stood up today and they were excellent.”

Liverpool have deservedly crept higher up the league table and are currently sitting at 9th. Hopefully this will continue when we take on Leicester City next Sunday.