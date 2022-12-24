Official: Gemma Bonner Returns For Second Liverpool Stay

First the Reds brought back Shanice van de Sanden to the club after years away. Now Matt Beard has done it again. The club officially welcomed defender and former captain Gemma Bonner back to the team. Bonner put in a massive 115 appearances for the Reds in her six years at the club before leaving in 2018.

She was the captain that helped guide Liverpool to consecutive WSL titles in 2013 and 2014. She transferred out to Manchester City in 2018 and then went off to the US to do a brief stint with Racing Louisville.

On Saturday, the club announced the 31-year-old’s return.

Bonner was part of the mass exodus of talent leaving the club that culminated in them being relegated in 2020. Seeing players like her return is proof that the women are beginning to get some of the stability that the men have had for years.

“It’s a pretty special moment for me. I still pinch myself when I’m coming into Anfield,” Bonner said in an interview with the official site. “I’m super-excited to be back and I can’t wait to pull the shirt on again and get out there with the girls – and get back playing for Liverpool.

“I was here for quite a while before, it was a hard decision to leave but I think I always knew within myself that one day I would love to come back to Liverpool. Now the time feels right.”

Her return comes at exactly the right time. The Reds’ next challenge is against Manchester United on January 15th, and they’ll want all of the strength they can get to take on their rivals. Bonner, who has played for both Liverpool and City, is uniquely qualified to understand the significance of a game against Manchester United.