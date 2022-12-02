Matt Beard: “It Has Been a Good Week For Us”

Liverpool FC Women beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Continental League Cup on November 27th, and are gearing up to face West Ham in the WSL this weekend.

Coach Matt Beard is positive about the coming games, detailing his views in a presser.

“It has been a good week for us really. We are starting to convert some of the chances we have been creating, if we go back to the games away at Brighton and Reading”, he said.

“We had a lot of travel last week and it was good to finish two positive results on the road with a win at home and a clean sheet, and to top it off with a good performance.”

Faye Kirby got her Liverpool debut at age 18, putting in a calm performance despite being under pressure.

“Faye has been fantastic since she came in. We knew she was a good young goalkeeper but she really has surprised us. She trains really well day in, day out, and she deserved that opportunity last weekend”, said Beard.

LFC Women beat West Ham 5-0 during pre-season, but Beard still believes that it will be a tough match on Sunday.

“It was a good win for us but West Ham had a lot of players missing that day. They were without Lisa Evans and a few players also out and they have had a bit of a turnaround in personnel since then as well. Paul Konchesky has done a fantastic job since he took over in the summer. It’s his first job as a manager and if I look at their performances they have done really well”, he said.