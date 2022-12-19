 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LFC Women Bring Early Christmas Joy to Fans

The LFC Women’s Show continues to delight, this time seasonally.

By rbhasker
Liverpool v Manchester City - FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The LFC Women’s Show has been one of the greatest things the club has given us in recent years, and this time Rachel Furness and Rachel Laws are joined by Leighanne Robe and Mel Lawley as they ring in the holidays with games, laughter, and a Grinch puppet.

There’s something beautiful about a show that’s this wholesome, and you should watch the entire episode for the sheer serotonin it generates, but here’s a short list of things that you absolutely cannot miss:

  1. The two Rachels and their ability to read each other’s minds
  2. What Would Katie Do?
  3. Literally every time Lawsey opens her mouth
  4. Merry Christmas, you furry animal
  5. Every single song on the kazoo

Liverpool Women are back next year when they take on Manchester United on January 15.

