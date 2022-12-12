Liverpool FC Women’s Match Against Leicester City Postponed

The Liverpool FC Women were hoping to end the calendar year on a high note. A week after a big win over West Ham, Matt Beard’s side was supposed to close out the year with a match against winless Leicester City. Unfortunately Mother Nature had other ideas.

A combination of moisture and a deep freeze over night caused a concern about the pitch being iced over. The grounds crew and volunteers at Prenton Park did everything they could, including putting covers over the field of play, but there was ice around the edges of the pitch, as well as on the covers themselves.

An official pitch inspection was performed, and the field was judged unplayable. Liverpool released the following statement:

“Despite the efforts of a large number of staff and volunteers, ice surrounding the pitch has made it impossible to properly remove the covers from the pitch.

A rearranged date and information for ticket holders will be released in due course.”

The club thanked everyone at Prenton Park for their valiant efforts to do what they could to prepare the pitch as best they could.

Thank you to all the staff at Prenton Park for their efforts to try and get today’s game against Leicester City on. pic.twitter.com/Tr571FmHvw — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) December 11, 2022

Liverpool will now head into their winter break sitting ninth in the WSL table with eight points. The Reds will be back in action on January 14 when they travel down the road to take on second place Manchester United.