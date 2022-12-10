Liverpool Women vs. Leicester Women: Preview and Line-Up Predictions

Liverpool FC Women vs. Leicester Women

|Sunday, December 11th |

WSL | Prenton Park

2:00PM BST/9:00AM EST

Liverpool have a mighty eight points after their victory against West Ham last weekend. They are now up to ninth place. On Sunday, they’ll be taking on Leicester City, who are glued to the bottom of the table with zero points.

A win could boost them up to solid mid-table territory, at least temporarily. It would also be their first consecutive wins since rejoining the WSL this season. As it stands, they are already undefeated in their last three league games, having scored eight goals through

Predicted Line-Up:

Laws; Koivisto, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds; Holland, Wardlaw, Furness; Van de Sanden, Lawley, Stengel

What the Managers Had to Say:

Matt Beard: “I wouldn’t say there’s been added pressure because they are the ones that have to win the game because of their position, so you could probably flip that on them on that front.”

Gareth Taylor: “I don’t think their performances have changed that much actually between the start of the season and now. They picked up a massive three points then got nothing for four or five games and they followed that up with three games unbeaten. I don’t think their level of performance has changed much but sometimes, things just fall in place for you.”

