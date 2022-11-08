Liverpool Women Fall 1-0 To Aston Villa

This is getting dangerous. Liverpool Women have fallen to another defeat in their first season back in the WSL. This time it was a 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Reds put up a better fight, but once again disturbingly failed to find the back of the net.

They’ve now scored only three goals in their first six games back in the WSL. They’ve been having more success in the League Cup, making it past Sunderland and Leicester so far.

The difference in the game on Sunday came in the form of a controversial penalty awarded to Aston Villa early on in the second half. Goalkeeper Rachael Laws charged out of her goal and put in a challenge on the Aston Villa player running in on goal. The challenge was deemed a foul, and Rachel Daly converted from the spot.

Liverpool so far remain in 10th place out of the 12 teams in the league. They have some time to regroup and hopefully let Shanice van de Sanden get back to full strength before their next game against Brighton on November 20th.

As for Leanne Kiernan, the Reds’ top scorer last season, there is currently no timeframe for her returning to action after her ankle injury against Chelsea on opening day.