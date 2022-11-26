Liverpool Women vs. Blackburn Rovers Women: Preview & Predicted Line-Ups

LIVERPOOL WOMEN VS. BLACKBURN ROVERS WOMEN

| Sunday, November 27th|

Continental Cup | Prenton Park

2:00PM BST/9AM EST

If Liverpool’s WSL return has started with some stumbles, a competition they’ve done well in so far has been the Continental Cup. The tournament continues on Sunday when Liverpool host Blackburn Rovers in the third match of the group stages.

Previously, Liverpool bested both Sunderland and Leicester City, and now they look to book themselves a place out of Group B and into the last eight with a win on Sunday against the second tier side. Liverpool are currently sitting on top of their group with two more games to go. This Sunday’s match will be followed by the heavy match up between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The good news is that though the Reds haven’t started winning their league games, they’ve started scoring, which bodes well for Sunday’s match.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup:

Cumings; Koivisto, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds; Furness, Holland, Wardlaw; Stengel, van de Sanden, Lawley

Kickoff is set for 2PM BST/9AM EST tomorrow. Stick with The Liverpool Offside team to keep yourself up to date with team news and match buildup, live updates, and post-match reaction. If you want to join the discussion, sign up for an SB Nation account and have your say on the action as it happens.