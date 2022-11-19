Katie Stengel Named Liverpool Women Player of the Month For October

Honestly, was there even a competition? Did she run unopposed?

Would anyone else receive Liverpool’s Player of the Month award for September and October aside from their only goalscorer, Katie Stengel?

The Reds have made a less than optimal return to the WSL and have only managed to score three goals in their opening league matches. All three, including two penalties and one from open play, were scored by Stengel.

With Leanne Kiernan injured indefinitely, Stengel has to carry the weight of almost all of the goalscoring for her struggling team. The goal in October came in a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City women, which was still one of their better performances.

“I’m pleased, though of course we’d have liked a few more points in this period,” Stengel told the official site.

“But I think it’s still important to put out the performances and I’m proud the way the girls have continued to fight and hopefully we can come away with a big win this weekend.

“The WSL is a much more challenging league and it tests a lot of our character because it’s easy when things are going well and you’re winning, now you have to see who can perform week in, week out.”

The team’s next challenge comes on Sunday when they face Brighton & Hove Albion, a team that has conceded the most goals in the league. Hopefully Stengel can use this to her advantage and get a few more in her tally while also helping Liverpool scoop up some points.