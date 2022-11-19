Brighton Women vs Liverpool Women: Preview & Predicted Line Ups

BRIGHTON WOMEN VS. LIVERPOOL WOMEN

| Sunday, November 20th|

WSL | Broadfield Stadium

1:00PM BST/9AM EST

Brighton and Hove Albion have conceded more goals than any other team in the WSL. This is good news for Liverpool, who have only scored once in open play this season. The Reds have been stuck on three points since opening day. They are in 10th place on goal difference, which is far too close to the drop than anyone would want at this point.

The difficulty is that Liverpool remain without the biggest goalscoring threat, Leanne Kiernan, as well as midfielder Ceri Holland and goalkeeper Rachael Laws. That’s a lot of pressure for players who haven’t been performing so far.

But Brighton have conceded a whopping 13 goals in the last two games. If Katie Stengel is ever going to strike, then Sunday’s game should be the time. Interim manager Amy Merricks guided the team to a 5-4 victory against West Ham in her first match as manager, but it was a rollercoaster of a ride. If the Reds can take advantage of that turbulence, they might come away with some points.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup:

Laws; Flaherty, Fahey, Campbell; Koivisto, Matthews, Furness, Hinds; Kearns, Lawley, Stengel

What the Managers Had to Say

Matt Beard: “Whether Shanice van de Sanden will be ready to start for us at Brighton, I’m still not sure. She is training one day and off the next at the moment so we have to be careful with her.”

Amy Merricks: “I know Matt Beard really well. They are an organised side, they have several individuals who are very experienced in the WSL and some exciting youngsters who are coming through. I have no doubt that they will come at us in the game and we will have to be prepared for that.”

Kickoff is set for 1PM BST/9AM EST tomorrow.