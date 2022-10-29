Liverpool FC Women vs. Manchester City: Preview & Matchday

LIVERPOOL WOMEN VS. ARSENAL WOMEN

| Sunday, October 30th|

WSL | Academy Stadium

2:00PM BST/10AM EST

Let’s not bury the lede: Shanice van de Sanden was in full training this week, and manager Matt Beard is hopeful that she can get some minutes in Sunday’s match against Manchester City. If that is, indeed, the case, regardless of the result of the game, Liverpool will still have something to be happy about. Van de Sanden arrived back at the club this summer, but has yet to feature in a game for the Reds. Her hypothetical partnership with Leanne Kiernan that fans have been waiting to see in action is one step closer to becoming a reality. Kiernan herself is still out injured with a longer timeline than her new teammate.

However, since the Reds have yet to score a goal in open play in the WSL in this season after a frankly harrowing first four games, getting even one heavy hitter back in the attack is a blessing.

Liverpool travel to Manchester to take on Manchester City. City have yet to lose to Liverpool at home, but heaven help us, there’s a first time for everything. After losing their first two matches, City have kept three clean sheets in the last three games in all competitions. Bunny Shaw currently leads the league in scoring thanks to consecutive braces against Spurs and Leicester.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have failed to score in their last three WSL matches. In the League Cup, the Reds are doing much better, notching two wins, including one in midweek against Leicester.

Viewing Options

CITY+, The FA Player - International; Optus Sport - Australia

Predicted Liverpool Lineup:

Laws; Koivisto, Fahey, Flaherty, Hinds; Kearns, Holland, Matthews; Daniels, Stengel, Lawley.

What the Managers Had to Say

Matt Beard: “They are a fantastic team. I feel it’s going to take them a little bit of time, especially with the turnover that they have had the players they have lost. Each week their performance level gets better so it’s going to be a tough afternoon for us.”

Gareth Taylor: “Matt Beard’s got a wealth of experience, he’s really knowledgeable and has had success previously. He did well getting them back up to the WSL, where they rightly belong as a team. They’re hardworking and brave in what they do.”

Kickoff is set for 12PM BST/7AM EST tomorrow.