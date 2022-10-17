 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool Women Lose 1-0 to Spurs in Difficult Game

The Reds came close to scoring several times over, but not enough to eke out a point at Brisbane Road.

By rbhasker
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC Women continued their slow start back in the FA WSL today with a loss against Tottenham Hotspur at the London club’s new home ground. While the Reds showed a lot of promise in the second half, Tottenham were too in control through the entire game to allow Liverpool a goal.

The only change in the lineup after Liverpool’s rough defeat against Everton was Ceri Holland getting a much-needed rest after international duty. Leanne Kiernan and Shanice van de Sanden are still out with an ankle injury and an achilles issue, respectively.

The first half of the game saw the Reds in a very shaky position, and the 11th minute goal for the Spurs seemed inevitable. Celin Bizet’s cross into the Liverpool penalty area was deflected by Niamh Fahey past Rachael Laws for an own goal. Unfortunately for the Reds, things didn’t seem to get better until much later into the match. The Reds called for a handball when the home team deflected a Hinds effort, but the ref waved play on. That remained one of the most promising moments in the first half.

Liverpool waited until the 58th minute to get a shot on target, and seemed to find some level of cohesion moving forward, especially after Ceri Holland came on for Rachel Furness in the 60th minute. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to convert some brilliant plays going forward in the final minutes of the game and the Reds ended the match goalless.

It’s clear that Liverpool need more depth in midfield and a stronger showing defensively, and that we need more time to get our players working as a cohesive unit. Until then, there’s very little to do except hold on until this difficult stretch of October comes to an end.

