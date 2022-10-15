Tottenham Hotspur Ladies vs Liverpool Women: Lineups, Preview, and How To Watch

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Liverpool Women

|Sunday, October 16 |

WSL | Brisbane Road

2:00PM BST/9:00AM EST

After a heartbreaking loss to Everton at Anfield, Liverpool Women take on their next big challenge on Sunday. They are set to face Tottenham Hotspur Women down in London in the Spurs’ new stadium, Brisbane Road. They’ll have to do it without their star player, Leanne Kiernan, who is still out injured. Their big summer signing, Shanice van de Sanden, has yet to feature for the club, and manager Matt Beard refuses to put a time frame on when that might happen.

A win in the WSL Cup against Sunderland meant that Liverpool went into the international break on a better note than their 3-0 humbling in the Merseyside derby. All the players who represented their countries in World Cup qualifiers have returned uninjured, if likely exhausted.

Despite a shocking victory against current title holders Chelsea in the season opener, the Reds have yet to score a WSL goal in open play this season. Both of their goals against Chelsea came from Katie Stengel penalties, and they were shut out against Everton. They need to find their footing and put together a more cohesive attack in they want to stay up this season.

The likes of Taylor Hinds and Stengel need to step up in the absence of Kiernan and without the expected boost from van de Sanden.

Spurs finished fifth in the league last season, their highest showing since they were promoted into the top tier. Similarly to Liverpool, they started the season with a win but then went down to their local rivals, Arsenal, in the North London derby.

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: FA Player

Television: Optus Sport (Australia), Setanta Sports Ukraine (Ukraine)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LADIES

Teamsheets will be released an hour prior to kickoff

LIVERPOOL WOMEN

Teamsheets will be released an hour prior to kickoff

What the Managers Had to Say

Matt Beard: “They have played numerous different systems against different teams, which for us is tough to guess what they are going to do, so we have to prepare for all eventualities and we have only got two training sessions before it with the whole group to do that.”

Rehanne Skinner: “They’ve shown they can get a result against a top team and it was a bit different the following week, but Matt’s is a hard working team who are organised and make life as difficult for everybody as possible, so we’ve got to be prepared to be on the top of our game.”

