Defender Taylor Hinds Wins December’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month

While the Liverpool men’s side has been floundering in recent weeks, thanks in part to Covid ravaging the squad, the women’s side has been flying. They played two matches in December, kept two clean sheets in normal time, and progressed to the next round of the Women’s FA Cup and the quarterfinals of the League Cup. They’re also at the top of the league table and look like they have a real chance to move back up to the WSL next season.

A big reason for that is left wing-back Taylor Hinds, who has been a rock in defense for the Reds all season. She picked up the Standard Chartered Player of the Month for November and then made it back-to-back wins in December.

They have five matches scheduled for January in three different competitions, and Hinds will be a crucial part of Matt Beard’s plans as they dive into this hectic period.

About her win, Hinds said, “I’m proud of myself and proud of the team for how we’ve been performing. It’s credit to the team and that just boosts my confidence and helps me to perform even better as well.

“I think from now until the end of the season it’s going to be so competitive and we have the opportunity to play in the cup against a WSL side [Tottenham Hotspur Women].

“We’ve had a long enough break now, so hopefully we can come back refreshed. It was a good session coming back together, everyone is excited to be back on the pitch – this is what we love doing.”

Their next game, following a three week break, will be Sunday when they travel to take on Blackburn Rovers in the league.