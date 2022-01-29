Manager Matt Beard Thrilled With High-Flying Reds

Liverpool Women sit seven points clear at the top of the WSL 2 table. If their performances stay this impressive, they will be back in the WSL next season, where they belong. Players Like Missy Bo Kearns, Leighanne Kiernan, Rachel Furness, and Taylor Hinds are propelling the team inextricably forward with each passing game.

Though they faced a set back in the domestic cups, losing 1-0 to Tottenham in the quarterfinals of the Continental Cup, they came back to dominate Crystal Palace in the league. Their 4-0 away victory saw Yana Daniels, Katie Stengel, and Furness all grab goals.

In their three league games so far in January, they’ve kept three clean sheets while racking up 11 goals. It’s the kind of performances that would satisfy any manager.

Matt Beard, in his column for the official site, talked about how impressed he’s been with his team so far.

“It was great to get back to winning ways on Sunday after our narrow 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Continental Cup,” Beard said. “I have always said the league is our priority this season and it was an excellent performance from the girls – especially the first half, which was probably the best we have played all season.”

He had particular praise for new addition Stengel, the American forward they picked up from Norway just this month. Stengel spent the majority of her career playing the NWSL, and Beard knew her from their shared time at the Boston Breakers in 2017.

“Our new striker, Katie Stengel, has settled in brilliantly. She got a late winner for us last weekend against Watford on her home debut and she was unbelievable at Palace.

“It’s great to see because it’s tough when you not only come into a new team but a new country as well. It’s tough but she has settled in really well – which I knew she would because she’s got a really good personality.”

The Reds play Nettleham in the fourth round of the FA Women’s Cup. The game kicks off at 2PM BST / 9AM EST and is being streamed live on the official site and YouTube.