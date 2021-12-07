Liverpool FC Women Sign Goalkeeper Charlotte Clarke

The Liverpool FC Women were put in a bit of a precarious position over the weekend when back up goalkeeper, Katie Startup, was recalled from her loan to her parent club Brighton. With Rylee Foster, the usual back up to Rachael Laws, out indefinitely from injuries sustained in a car crash, Liverpool only had one goalkeeper available to play.

The Reds didn’t wait around, and have officially announced the signing of Charlotte Clarke from Derby County. The 21 year old goalkeeper has been the regular starter for Derby County this season, helping her team to the top of the National League North.

“It feels absolutely surreal to be here – it’s Liverpool, the biggest club in Europe and I’m absolutely amazed and thankful to be here” said Clarke after putting pen to paper for the Reds.

“To be thought of to come here is incredible and such an honour. My family were ecstatic for me. I started off at Derby Women, so it holds a special place in my heart. It was a tough decision to leave but I really want to push on and get to the top and I really feel that Liverpool can do this.”

“It’s a great opportunity, which I’m going to take with both hands. Hopefully I can develop into the ‘keeper I know I can be here. I’m really excited to work with Rachael, she’s got years of experience and I’m really excited to learn from her, and really excited to be working with Rylee as well.”

Joe Potts, the Liverpool goalkeeping coach, was excited to bring in a player who already has good starting experience despite her young age.

“For a young ‘keeper, Charlotte has a lot of playing experience, which is obviously valuable,” said Potts.

“With the situation we have in the goalkeeping department, it’s important we have someone who can slot into game time if we need them but also has the potential to push on – and that’s what we get with Charlotte. So, I’m excited to see how she develops over the next few months.”

Clarke could see game action right away as Liverpool are set to take on Burnley in the Vitality Cup on Sunday. Burnley, who play in the National League North, would be a familiar foe for Clarke. With Liverpool having a midweek match against Sunderland before a league match the following Sunday, it would be likely that Clarke would feature in at least one of the cup fixtures.