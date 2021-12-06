Liverpool Internationals: Rachel Furness Talks About Breaking Records

It’s always great to see the best things happen to the best people. Rachel Furness, who has been lighting Prenton Park (and every other stadium Liverpool have played at) up, became Northern Ireland’s top scorer this week. Furness took time to talk to the club’s website after netting the two goals against North Macedonia that took her over the previous record: David Healy’s 35 goals for his country.

“I kind of have to pinch myself as it’s been a crazy journey for me since making my debut in 2005,” Furness said. “To be the leading women’s goalscorer is amazing but to be overall top scorer for the country and to score 38 goals, no-one ever has done that in history before, so it’s a very proud moment for myself and my family.”

“It’s been amazing the journey Northern Ireland have been on in the last two to three years. It’s really what dreams are made of by going from underdogs to qualifying for a major tournament.

“Beating teams 9-0 and 11-0 was kind of unheard of by us before and in the past we’ve been on the end of some of those results ourselves. But I just think it shows the growth and development we are having in the country at the minute and the buzz to play for Northern Ireland has gone crazy.”

And speaking of growth and development:

“The manager said at the start of the season it wasn’t going to click straight away from game one and we fell short against London City Lionesses,” Furness added about Beard’s return to Liverpool Women and the team’s efforts to secure promotion back to the FA WSL. “But as the weeks have gone on, I really think we have shown the quality of our squad depth. It shows the strength of depth we have, as the team hasn’t stayed the same all season yet we are getting the results and reaping the rewards. I think momentum is massive at the minute.”

Furness will be returning to the Reds as they take on Sunderland in the FA WSL Cup on December 15.