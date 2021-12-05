Brighton Recall On Loan Goalkeeper, Katie Startup, From Liverpool

The Liverpool FC Women will be shorthanded in net when they return from the international break. Back up goalkeeper, Katie Startup, has been recalled from loan by her parent club, Brighton and Hove Albion. Brighton had their back up goalkeeper recalled to Arsenal from a loan, precipitating the need for Startup to return to the Seagulls.

“Arsenal recalled Fran Stenson last month so Katie is back to challenge Meg Walsh for the goalkeeper’s position,” said Brighton coach Hope Powell.

“We’re pleased to have her back and I know she will work hard in training to push Meg and challenge for a place in the team.”

While with Liverpool, Startup saw action in two cup matches after being promoted to the main back up for Rachael Laws when Rylee Foster was injured in a car crash. Startup kept a clean sheet and helped Liverpool earn an extra point by winning the subsequent penalty shoot out against Sheffield United, and was also in net for Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in the cup.

“Katie’s been great since she’s been with us and we wish her the very best as she returns to Brighton,” said Liverpool manager Matt Beard.

“She did very well in the games she played for us and hopefully she has benefited from her time with us as well and will go back as an even better goalkeeper.”

The 22 year old goalkeeper gave her thanks to the Liverpool community before she left.

“Thank you to all the supporters, players, staff and everyone involved at Liverpool FC Women for making me feel so welcome during my time here,” said Startup.

“It’s been a privilege to represent the club and I’ll be watching on and wishing the team every success in their pursuit of promotion. YNWA.”

With Rylee Foster out indefinitely, Liverpool will now have to scramble for a back up to Laws. The Reds only have three games in December, all coming in the span of a week, so they will likely have someone from the academy on the bench. It will be interesting to see if they look for a loan deal in January, or bring in someone on a permanent deal since there is no idea for when, or if, Foster can return to the fold.