Taylor Hinds Named Liverpool Women Player of the Month

It should be of little surprise that Taylor Hinds was voted the Stardard Chartered Player of the Month for Liverpool Women in November. While Hinds is a crucial defender in the team, she also has come through with some clutch goals in big games over November.

The most notable was when she scored a brace and then calmly put away the winning penalty in the Continental League Cup shootout against Sheffield United. In the league, she helped propel the Reds over top of the table rivals Durham by bagging that crucial second goal in a 2-0 victory.

The Reds currently sit four points ahead of London City at the top of the table after 10 matches.

About her victory, Hinds said, “This season has been going really well and the team is working really hard. A lot of the girls have been playing really well, not just in November but all season, so it means a lot to win this award.

“I think I’m really thriving in the new position. I have a licence to get forward and being further up the pitch, it’s allowing me to add goals and assists to my game.

“The formation suits us really well and performances have been strong in the majority of games.”

The last chance Hinds has to make her case for a Player of the Month award for December is on Wednesday against Sunderland in the FA WSL Cup.