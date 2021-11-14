Liverpool Women Beat Durham to Go Top of the League

Leanne Kiernan once again proved her worth to this Liverpool side as the women beat Durham on Sunday afternoon to go top of the league. After two disappointing scoreless draws in a row, in both the league and FA Cup, Kiernan broke the deadlock to notch her sixth league goal of the campaign.

The early stages of the game were tight and anxious, with Liverpool coming out strong and clearly looking to score early. They nearly managed it a few times, most notably in the 15th minute. Taylor Hinds’ header hit the back post, and then Durham goalkeeper Megan Borthwick was forced into a good save when Hinds went for the rebound.

Despite their best efforts, the first half ended scoreless, and it looked like the teams were getting ready to split the points when the Reds had their break through.

The goal, which came in the 75th minute, was the result of Kiernan’s poacher’s instinct and Rhiannon Roberts’ consistently dangerous crossing throughout the whole match.

Roberts floated the ball into the box, searching for a teammate but only finding Borthwick’s hands. The keeper awkwardly palmed it away, straight into the path of Kiernan’s feet. The resulting tap-in ended up being the game winner for the Reds in this crucial match.

On the other end, a clean, last ditch tackle from Roberts preserved Liverpool’s lead. Then moments later, Roberts helped out again.

Another excellent cross found Hinds’ head and she didn’t miss twice. Hinds nodded it home to make the score 2-0 and ensure another convincing win for the Reds.

The win puts Liverpool two points above Durham and one above London City at the top of the league table, nearly halfway through the season. This is the team’s second season in the WSL 2, and they will be desperate to move back into the top tier.

The women’s next game is this Wednesday, when they take on Blackburn Rovers in the third round of the FA WSL Cup. After that, they head to Sunderland for the late league game on Saturday to defend their lead.