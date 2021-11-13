Rachael Laws Talks Progress Before Huge Durham Clash

Liverpool have their first huge test of the season on Sunday when they play against first place Durham. The Reds sit one point behind the leaders, and a win would boost them into the top spot, while a loss could see them drop to third, depending on the result of London City’s match against Sheffield United.

Top spot would be just rewards for their nine game unbeaten streak and would put Liverpool in a prime position going forward as they look to get back into the top tier.

Rachael Laws spoke on the eve of the match, about how the team have adjusted to the return of Matt Beard as their manager.

“We’ve come quite far,” she told the official site. “At the start of the season we didn’t quite hit the ground running.

“Matt came in and he said it is going to take a few weeks for us to click, we’ve brought a lot of new players in and the structure he has brought is going to take a bit of getting used to. And it has.

“Now, you can tell we’re starting to click in games. We’re not conceding many but we are finding the back of the net at the other end. I think you can see a bit more consistency in us and if we continue that throughout the season, we’ll be up there come the end of the season.”

The match will kick off at 12PM GMT / 7AM EST. Look for Liverpool’s Player of the Month for October, Leanne Kiernan, to be the deciding factor. Kiernan scored six goals in four appearances in October, and after a less than convincing performance in the team’s 0-0 draw against Blackburn Rovers, she’ll be looking to return to goalscoring form when it matters most.