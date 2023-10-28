Video: Jurgen Klopp Describes Emotional Connections to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

This week marks 60 years since Gerry and The Pacemakers hit #1 on the UK charts with their cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” The cover has unquestionably ingratiated itself into Liverpool FC culture since then - and ever since iconic manager Bill Shankly claimed it was his favorite song. It is sung at the beginning and end of every match, and even at club sponsored events.

The club released a video on Saturday with manager Jürgen Klopp gushing praise the anthem that has been covered countless times by the likes of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and even Beyonce, in the years since it was released as part of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical Carousel in 1945.

“Simple but powerful lyrics, a real message,” said Klopp. “Some things have changed since then [the 1960s] but obviously what it means to the people has never changed.”

The Gerry and the Pacemakers cover premiered on the UK charts in October 1963, reaching the number one spot on October 31 and holding the place for four weeks before falling down the ranks.

Klopp himself talks about his personal connections with the song, and how it has followed him throughout his career, with all roads leading to Liverpool. As a manager often likened to the great Shankly, hearing such a deep connection to the anthem just further affirms that this is where Klopp is meant to be.