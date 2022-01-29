Watch: Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson Give Training Masterclass

Virgil van Dijk and Andy ‘Robbo’ Robertson offered a glimpse of what goes into a Jurgen Klopp-managed training session in a promotional video with SC Johnson. They were helped by 18-year old Liverpool Academy player Mateusz Musialowski. The sessions covered three aspects of training - crossing and finishing, defending and free kicks.

Virgil’s composure and Robbo’s intensity make the duo a great fit to represent Klopp’s style of play. “There’s nothing worse than a cross and a rubbish finish!” Robbo was heard to say. Young Mateusz’s crossing was called “magnificent” by Virgil which surely made the kid’s day.

On free-kicks we learned that Trent Alexander-Arnold practices free-kicks a lot, as one would have figured. But “he can get better”, according to his best friend and assist rival Robbo.

Finally, the host does a 1-v-1 against Virgil, a formidable task. The star defender offers the tip that he usually tries to look strikers in the eye to gauge their body language and direction of play.