 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch: Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson Give Training Masterclass

The duo gave a taste of a Jurgen Klopp-style training session for a promotional video.

By Avantika Goswami
/ new
Liverpool Training Session Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk and Andy ‘Robbo’ Robertson offered a glimpse of what goes into a Jurgen Klopp-managed training session in a promotional video with SC Johnson. They were helped by 18-year old Liverpool Academy player Mateusz Musialowski. The sessions covered three aspects of training - crossing and finishing, defending and free kicks.

Virgil’s composure and Robbo’s intensity make the duo a great fit to represent Klopp’s style of play. “There’s nothing worse than a cross and a rubbish finish!” Robbo was heard to say. Young Mateusz’s crossing was called “magnificent” by Virgil which surely made the kid’s day.

On free-kicks we learned that Trent Alexander-Arnold practices free-kicks a lot, as one would have figured. But “he can get better”, according to his best friend and assist rival Robbo.

Finally, the host does a 1-v-1 against Virgil, a formidable task. The star defender offers the tip that he usually tries to look strikers in the eye to gauge their body language and direction of play.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...