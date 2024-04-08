Liverpool Reportedly Offer Ruben Amorim Three-Year Deal

There is a widespread belief that it is now only a matter of time before Ruben Amorim becomes Liverpool’s next manager, with the 39-year-old Sporting boss being lined up to take over when Jürgen Klopp departs the club in the summer.

Recent weeks have seen English reports from the likes of The Times’ Paul Joyce and The Athletic’s David Ornstein setting out Amorim as the heavy favourite, and this week there are Portuguese reports claim personal terms are close to being agreed.

At least according to Pedro Sepulvedada, a three-year deal is on the table for which the club and manager are currently hammering out the final details, though Liverpool are yet to have begun their negotiations with Sporting over his release.

Previous reports have set out a €20M release clause for the manager should he wish to break his contract to join a club outside Portugal, though reports—including reports from reliable English journalists—have suggested a €15M deal is possible.

Regardless the accuracy of the latest Amorim news, there has been a steady creeping momentum to the stories connecting the manager to Liverpool in recent weeks, including reports that Barcelona had bowed out of the race to sign him.