Barcelona Reportedly Abandon Rubin Amorim Pursuit

From the moment Jürgen Klopp announced he would depart Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, Sporting manager Rubin Amorim has consistently been considered one of the three top candidates to take over.

Following presumed favourite Xabi Alonso’s recent announcement that he would remain at Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season, Amorim emerged as the new favourite. Whispers of Barcelona interest, though, were concerning for some.

Now, though, word from the Barca-connected press is that however serious there interest might have been in Amorim to replace the departing Xavi, the La Liga giants have moved on and will look elsewhere for a new manager.

The two stumbling blocks causing them to do so, according to Sport, are Amorim’s recently confirmed €20M release clause for foreign clubs—though Sporting might be willing to negotiate a lower fee—and the seriousness of Liverpool’s interest.

Barcelona’s economic situation is such that paying any kind of a fee to release Amorim from his Sporting contract would be difficult, while Liverpool are said to be more willing and able to pay what the Portuguese club are seeking.

Liverpool’s stability and the strong squad the next manager will inherit could also be factors. While not often talked about, fees to release managers from their contracts are common and Sporting paid Braga €10M for Amorim in 2020.