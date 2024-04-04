Nagelsmann Unlikely to Want to Succeed Klopp

After news that Xabi Alonso was to spurn both Liverpool FC and Bayern Munich to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, the Reds have quickly moved on, and all signs are pointing to Sporting CP’s Rúben Amorim as the man that Michael Edwards and company are targeting.

Someone else who has been a featured name on Liverpool’s lists since Klopp announced his departure is Julian Nagelsmann. The German coach is currently between club football gigs after being let go by Bayern last season, and will be taking charge of the German national team for the Euros this summer. That, amongst other intangible concerns, always stuck out to me as a potential obstacle, as surely Liverpool would be keen to start off the offseason with their new manager by helping him settle as quickly as possible. Appointing Nagelsmann would have meant that he wouldn’t be free until mid-July, if the Germans make a run deep into the knockout stages.

Well, according to The Telegraph’s Jason Burt, that’s not a concern as Nagelsmann doesn’t want the job:

“Another option for them [Bayern] is their former coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has also been under consideration by Liverpool but, it seems, is unlikely to want to succeed Klopp,” wrote Burt.”

He’s someone who profiles well tactically, but it feels like his smarmy smart-ass persona would have had difficulty connecting with the wider fanbase. That’s not going to be a problem if he’s ruled himself out of the running, and FSG can move ahead with their pursuit of Rúben Amorim.