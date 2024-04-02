Sporting Would Reportedly Allow Liverpool to Sign Rubin Amorim for €15M

With Xabi Alonso having decided to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season, over the past week all attention has turned to Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim as the man to replace Jürgen Klopp when he departs Liverpool in the summer.

Now, following English claims late last week suggesting a fee of around €15M (£12.5M) would likely be what Sporting would seek to release Amorim from his contract so that he could join Liverpool, we appear to have confirmation from Portuguese sources.

At least according to journalist Pedro Sepúlveda—who Liverpool fans may remember as an authoritative source from when Luis Diaz signed from Porto—it’s a fee that would Sporting would likely accept to release the 39-year-old Lisbon-born manager.

There is further confirmation of a formal release clause set at €30M for clubs in Portugal and €20M for clubs abroad, but despite that Sporting are said to be willing to negotiate. Sporting paid around €10M to sign Amorim from Braga in March of 2020.

Following Alonso’s decision to withdraw himself from contention, while Liverpool chatter has focused on Amorim the rumours around Bayern Munich—also reportedly having been interested in Alonso—have begun to focus on Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi.