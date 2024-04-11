Rumour Mongering: Amorim Informs Sporting President of Liverpool Interest

According to a report by Portuguese outlet Renascenca, Rúben Amorim has informed Sporting CP’s President about his interest in Liverpool FC’s managerial position. He has let them know to allow them to kickstart their process to find a replacement for him.

Interestingly enough, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg left a tick in response to LFC Transfer Room’s tweet about the story.

✔️ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 10, 2024

Plettenberg’s report from a couple of days ago that Amorim and Liverpool had agreed on verbal terms was refuted by Liverpool-linked journalists. There’s a lot of reason to doubt his reporting, including his claims that he would choose the latter the whole time Alonso was linked with Liverpool and Bayern, which eventually turned out to be false. Or why a German reporter would be breaking news from a Portuguese coach from the same nation’s league? However, if he’s backing up reports from a Portuguese outlet, that may hold more weight.

The sheer amount of stories in the wake of Alonso’s withdrawal about Amorim leads everyone to believe that he’s the man FSG are chasing. His tactical astuteness, adaptability, ability to speak English, and ability to connect with the fans — as shown by him winning over Sporting’s fans as a former Benfica player, all fit the bill of what Liverpool should be looking for in their next coach. However, Jürgen Klopp and Rúben Amorim’s teams have plenty to play for. Let’s hope it gets done eventually.