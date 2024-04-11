Alonso: “After One Year, It Didn’t Feel Like The Right Timing”

Liverpool FC have quickly moved after their former player and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of the running.

The manager has since expanded on his logic behind the decision in an interview with TNT Sports:

“There were many reasons [for deciding to start at the club]. After one year, we’re building a team, we’re building a great spirit here.” “There were many reasons and so many players. The season has been great so far, and for sure we want to keep having this thing together.” “I felt part of it. After one year, it didn’t feel like the right timing, and that’s why I’m committed.”

However, when the subject of eventually managing in the Premier League came up during his presser for the match at home against West Ham, he did not rule it out:

“You never know. At the moment I have enough on my plate to think about, but I’m still young as a coach and for sure it’s a nice one.”

You know... it’s nice that he wants to leave a legacy behind in Germany, even though it’s at Liverpool’s expense. Maybe we’ll see him again in a few years’ time.