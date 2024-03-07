Rumour Mongering: Alisson Back to Internacional? His Agent Says “Impossible”

Talk about out of the blue. Rumours emanating out of Brazil had linked Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker with a move to Internacional, where it all started for the 31-year-old Brazilian.

There appears to be no actual logic behind this rumour beyond pure speculation on the future of Liverpool players after Jürgen Klopp announced his departure in the summer. Economics-wise, it is rather difficult to think of how a Brazilian club could afford the move, as Alisson’s contract runs until 2027, making any potential transfer a real expensive one.

Even so, it's nice to hear a denial from Alisson’s agent Ze Maria. He quickly squashed any potential transfer when speaking to Brazilian outlet Revista Colorada:

“There’s nothing. There was no contact [with Internacional]. At this moment, it is impossible.”

Like the Saudi interest with Alisson, Salah, and Van Dijk, this appears to just be extremely public wishful thinking. In the meantime, Alisson continues to rehab from a an injury that’s said to be serious, but not season-ending.