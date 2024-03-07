 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rumour Mongering: Alisson Back to Internacional? His Agent Says “Impossible”

The shot-stopper had been linked with a move back to his former club.

By dxtehsecks
/ new
Liverpool Training Session Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Talk about out of the blue. Rumours emanating out of Brazil had linked Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker with a move to Internacional, where it all started for the 31-year-old Brazilian.

There appears to be no actual logic behind this rumour beyond pure speculation on the future of Liverpool players after Jürgen Klopp announced his departure in the summer. Economics-wise, it is rather difficult to think of how a Brazilian club could afford the move, as Alisson’s contract runs until 2027, making any potential transfer a real expensive one.

Even so, it's nice to hear a denial from Alisson’s agent Ze Maria. He quickly squashed any potential transfer when speaking to Brazilian outlet Revista Colorada:

“There’s nothing. There was no contact [with Internacional]. At this moment, it is impossible.”

Like the Saudi interest with Alisson, Salah, and Van Dijk, this appears to just be extremely public wishful thinking. In the meantime, Alisson continues to rehab from a an injury that’s said to be serious, but not season-ending.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside