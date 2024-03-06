Rumour Mongering: Palace Set Over £50m Asking Price for Guehi

The Telegraph is reporting that Crystal Palace are currently compiling a list of centre-back targets for the summer, which can be interpreted as a sign that centre-back Marc Guehi will likely depart.

The 23-year-old will have two years left on his contract after the end of the season, and with no sign of him putting pen to a contract extension, it will be Palace’s best shot to extract maximum value out of any potential transfer. A transfer for Guéhi is expected to cost more than the club-record £50 million fee that Manchester United paid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka back in 2019.

Liverpool FC and Manchester United were reported to be interested last month, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs also said to be monitoring the situation. Of course, both Liverpool and United are without sporting directors at the moment, with United still negotiating with Newcastle over the appointment of Dan Ashworth, a known Guehi admirer.

We’ll continue to see if this transfer rumour continues to gain steam as we head towards the end of the season.