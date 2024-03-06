Sporting Director Target Richard Hughes Leaves Bournemouth

Richard Hughes, the technical director for Bournemouth, has announced that he will leave his role this summer. This comes after reported interest in him from Liverpool FC, Newcastle United and AS Roma.

Hughes, who became the Cherries’ technical director in 2016, has been linked to the vacant Liverpool spot, alongside names such as West Ham United’s Tim Steidten and recent Roma general manager Tiago Pinto.

In the club statement announcing his departure, Hughes said:

“As technical director, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated individuals the game can offer. It’s been ten challenging, enjoyable and rewarding years in this post.” “The journey we have been on, as a club, is nothing short of remarkable. Where we are currently, on and off the pitch, assures me the future is bright.” “The club requires a healthy lead-up time to plan for the summer and beyond so this is the right time to announce that I will be leaving at the end of the season.”

Hughes was also listed as a potential candidate to take on the role of Sporting Director, with Michael Edwards taking on a role above that in the hierarchy as a figurative CEO of Football. Of course, Hughes could also be leaving to take on Newcastle United’s spot, since they recently placed Dan Ashworth on gardening leave following overtures from Manchester United.

The press has tipped Liverpool to sort out their sporting director situation before moving on to the manager, and everything that has come out in the past week suggests this will be done sooner rather than later. Fingers crossed.