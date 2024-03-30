Rumor Mongering: “Only A Matter Of Time” Before Amorim Announced At LFC

Even before the dust had settled on The Great Xabi Alonso Disappointment, one name immediately stood out above the rest: Portuguese manager, Ruben Amorim, currently at Sporting Lisbon.

Now, one of Amorim’s former players, Joao Palhinha, thinks his appointment as Liverpool’s next manager is, to quote Thanos, inevitable.

“Ruben is a coach with a lot of quality, one of the best in Portugal. He has done an excellent job since Braga,” Palhinha told Portuguese publication O Jugo.

“He has in-depth knowledge of the game and has a close relationship with the players. The way he is growing, he won’t stay in Portugal much longer. It will not be for lack of opportunities that he will not leave Portugal.

“He dreams and aims to win another title with Sporting and then the future will be in his hands.”

“When you coach Liverpool, you have pressure from the fans, the club and the whole world. The way it is developing, I think it will be a matter of time.”

In 2020-21, Amorim helped Sporting end a nearly 20-year strangle hold by Porto and Benfica, becoming the first club other than those two to lift the Portuguese league title since Sporting last did it in 2001-02. It is a feat he is looking to repeat this season, and he is in a good position to do so: 1 point clear and 1 game in hand over Benfica.

From a Liverpool perspective, it’s difficult to know if Amorim will fit the long list of requirements needed to be a Liverpool manager. But, unlike in 2015 with Jurgen Klopp, there is no “obvious choice” out there (other than Xabi, lolsob).

We have seen that FSG are not afraid to take a chance on an up and coming manager, like they did with Brendan Rodgers. We can laugh at Brendao now, but he did lead us to an unlikely title challenge in 2013-14, before the wheels came off in dramatic fashion.