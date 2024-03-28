Xabi Alonso Reportedly Unlikely to Replace Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool

In the wake of Jürgen Klopp’s shock January announcement that he would be departing Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, there was one name at the top of every list of potential replacements for the legendary manager: Xabi Alonso.

Alonso was a clear consensus amongst both fans and club-connected media, the top—at times only—choice to take thanks to his connections to the club and on the strength of an outstanding 18 months at Bayer Leverkusen. Now, though, that appears unlikely.

At least that’s the word from the likes of The Times’ Paul Joyce and The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe tonight, as it appears Liverpool are sending a signal to fans who have spent the past two months investing themselves in Alonso’s arrival that it’s not to be.

The suggestion that Alonso will no longer be an leading option to take over for Klopp is said to be due to the manager having decided he will stay with Bundesliga-leaders Leverkusen for at least one more year and look to build on their success this season.

For most Liverpool fans, while there will be disappointment at missing out on one of the game’s top young managers—as well as someone who would arrive with a clear connection to the club—that’s a choice by Alonso that would at least be easier to take.

Other options, such as abandoning Leverkusen not for Liverpool but for domestic rivals Bayern Munich as some German reports had speculated he might, would for many have led to reevaluations as to whether he was ever truly suited for the Liverpool job.

While missing on Alonso is a blow, there is honour in choosing to remain at a club that gave him both opportunity and backing. Meanwhile for Liverpool, primary attention reportedly will now turn to Sporting’s Rúben Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi.