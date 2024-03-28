Pep Lijnders Linked to Ajax Job

Per a report from Paul Joyce of The Times, Liverpool FC assistant manager Pep Lijnders is under consideration for the Ajax Amsterdam job. There had been murmurs of this rumour over the past month, but a report from the top Liverpool beat reporter makes it more than just a rumour and very much a possibility.

Ajax, if you haven’t been paying attention, have been in a bit of a crisis this season. They are seeking a permanent manager to replace John van ’t Schip, their interim appointment since the sacking of Maurice Steijn in October.

Lijnders has previously coached in his native Netherlands, with a brief spell in charge of NEC Nijmegen between January and May 2018. He parted ways with the Dutch side after five months, having failed to secure promotion to the Eredivisie, and then returned to Merseyside, establishing himself as Klopp’s number two along with long-time Klopp acolyte Peter Krawietz.

Lijnders and the rest of the current Liverpool coaching staff confirmed their departures in the wake of Klopp’s announcement. Lijnders will likely be joined by Vitor Matos, Liverpool’s elite development coach, in his staff.

Should Lijnders be appointed Ajax manager, he will also be reunited with former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who joined the Dutch giants in the January transfer window after a brief adventure miserable spell in Saudi Arabia. Per Joyce, Ajax consulted Lijnders over the signing of Henderson, so it seems that the appointment seems likely.

Thanks for all you’ve done for the club, good Pep. I’ll miss the League Cup pressers. We wish you all the best at Ajax. You’ll Never Walk Alone.