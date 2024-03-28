Manager Watch: De Zerbi Linked to Bayern, Amorim Liverpool’s Plan B

Liverpool FC’s number one candidate to take over from Jürgen Klopp the moment he announced his departure has been, will be, and continues to be Xabi Alonso. That has been well-reported. However, until Bayer Leverkusen wraps up the Bundesliga title, we’re not expecting any news on that front, with both Liverpool and Bayern Munich said to be in hot pursuit of the 42-year-old Spaniard.

In the likely event that he spurns one of those clubs or even chooses to extend his stay in Leverkusen another year, both Liverpool and Bayern will look around for a plan B.

Roberto De Zerbi, top candidate for FC Bayern in case Xabi #Alonso stays at Bayer 04 Leverkusen!



➡️ @SPORTBILD confirms our news now



➡️ De Zerbi is aware of Bayern’s interest but is currently fully focused on the season finale with Brighton. That's why he's not in… pic.twitter.com/F1USYV1s5b — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 27, 2024

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has linked Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi to the Bayern job. Of course, take it with a pinch of salt, as Pletti has consistently insisted that Alonso wants the Bayern job above Liverpool, which seems particularly dubious at this point.

But if we take that piece of reporting at face value, that potentially removes one name from Liverpool’s list of prospects, and gives them a free run at another. Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast, Fabrizio Romano said Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim was the preferred alternative to Alonso, if their chase for their former player did not work out:

“Ruben Amorim is a concrete candidate for the Liverpool job.” “I think he is in position number two at this moment from what I’m told. He also has a release clause in his new contract at Sporting.” “It is difficult to negotiate with Portuguese clubs, especially for special people like Ruben Amorim, but for sure the interest from Liverpool is there.” “I think Amorim is in position number two, he is a candidate for the Liverpool job at this moment more than Roberto De Zerbi.”

Liverpool’s interest in Amorim has been well-reported, and his release clause has been previously reported to be £25 million. That would exceed the €25 million (£21.7 million) Bayern paid for Julian Nagelsmann’s services back in 2021.

With the final stretch of the season approaching, perhaps we’ll get some form of resolution soon.