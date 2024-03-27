Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Man United to Battle for €40M Chiesa

For the past few seasons, Juventus and Italy attacker Federico Chiesa has regularly been linked with a move to England, with Liverpool regularly talked up as an option for the 26-year-old alongside the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Based on the chatter during the March international break, summer 2024 is going to offer more of the same on the Chiesa front, with the likes of Fichajes this week claiming that the Reds are eying up a move for the player as his contract starts to run down.

Their main competitors for his signature this time around are said to be United, and whether or not he heads to one of the historic northern rivals there is good reason to believe that this might be the summer that sees Chiesa move on from Juventus.

That’s because his contract is set to expire in 2025, making this offseason the last good chance for the Serie A club to cash in if a new deal isn’t on the cards—and at least as the rumours have it, the player and club are currently at an impasse.

However, the reason for the impasse is said to be that Juventus are hesitant to pay top dollar for a player they have growing injury concerns over given Chiesa has missed around 80 games due to various injuries over the past three seasons.

It’s a worrying record—even more so if his current club are stalling over a new contract due to it. However, between that and his contract status, it could mean that on the flip side he could be had for as little as €40-45M according to the rumours.

From a talent standpoint, and depending on whether Liverpool actually end up needing an attacker this summer, that could represent exceptional value. That would depend heavily, though, on whether there’s any real hope of him ever staying fit.