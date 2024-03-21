Rumour Mongering: Bakayoko On Liverpool Shortlist

With the final international break of the season upon us, another round of transfer rumours begins, and as Liverpool’s backroom begins to take place — with CEO, sporting director and head scout all getting finalised in the past few weeks — there could be an uptick in the probability of any given report carrying some actual weight.

The Reds may have scored 114 goals already this season, but with Mohamed Salah aging and nearing the end of his contract among loud whispers of continued interest from Saudi Arabia, Diogo Jota’s injury troubles, and niggling questions about the quality ceiling of Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo, the front line could continue to be a work in progress.

One highly-touted prospect that has been linked with a move to Merseyside in the past is Johan Bakayoko, and according to fresh reports from Patrick Berger — no, not the one you’re thinking of — Liverpool are refreshing their interest in the PSV winger.

Although his top line output over the past two seasons — a goal or assist every 1.4 90s or so, with underlying stats to match — is well short of Gakpo’s numbers in the same competition, Bakayoko is more of a classic winger, right-footed on the right-hand side, and he offers a quality that is highly valued at clubs looking to break down defensive blocks: one-on-one dribbling ability.

At 3.4 successful take-ons per match, Bakayoko comes in ninth among prolific dribbles in Europe’s top seven leagues, and his ability to take on his man and move the ball into the penalty area could see the 20-year old thrive on a bigger stage than the Eredivisie.

A penchant for taking low-quality shots, a high turnover rate, and questions about the ability of Eredivisie talent to translate their game to the Premier League are worth considering, as is the expected number of competitors for his signature — Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are all reportedly hovering — and a price tag of €50m.

This writer believes there are more talented wide attackers who are also better fits for what Liverpool prefer to do with their right-side wingers, but the Belgian is young and inexperienced enough that should he prove coachable, there is room for Bakayoko to make both one and two leaps before he finds his final form, at which point he might be worth far more than the €50m.