Rumour Mongering: Klopp Departure Makes Salah Saudi Move Possible Again

Last summer, Saudi Arabia’s upstart sportswashing Pro League project made a push to pry Mohamed Salah away from Liverpool, with the 31-year-old attacking superstar said to have been the league’s top target.

In the end, Liverpool resisted the move and Salah preferred to continue in competitive, top-level football. The struggles of the Saudi league to prove itself as a viable, high-quality competition this season made it look like the clear right call.

Between Liverpool’s return to form and the Saudi league’s struggles, the conversation began to shift to speculating and about Salah signing a new Liverpool deal that would ensure he’s at Anfield next season.

Now, though, Jürgen Klopp is set to depart at season’s end. And according to the rumour mongers in Spain, that means Salah is now weighing up his options and a Saudi departure is once again at least a possibility.

State-owned Al-Hilal are said to be the club that have been picked for Salah, and a base fee (reported in Euros, as it’s a Spanish source) sets out a potential fee on offer of €100M plus €50M in potential add-ons.

Liverpool are also said to be sniffing around Barcelona’s Raphinha and Ansu Fati as potential replacements, which seems convenient for Barcelona as Raphinha isn’t a regular starter and Fati has spent an injury-hit season at Brighton.

There will be smoke around Salah to Saudi. That was inevitable after Klopp said he would depart. While it’s possible a move transpires, most chatter—as seems the case here—will be rumour mongers looking for an easy story.