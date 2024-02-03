Bayer Leverkusen Reportedly “Prepared” For Xabi Alonso Exit

Ever since Jurgen Klopp’s bombshell resignation announcement last week, one name has stood out from all the rest as a possible replacement, former Liverpool midfielder, World Cup and multiple Champions League winner, Xabi Alonoso.

Alonso, as an up-and-coming manager ticks a lot of boxes; there’s a reason why he’s the bookies’ favorite to be appointed as Klopp’s successor.

Now, according to a report from German journalist Christian Falk, Alonso’s current club Bayer Leverkusen, are apparently looking into the possibility of appointing a new manager after confronting the possibility that Alonso might soon be out the door.

“The announced resignation of Jürgen Klopp also has consequences in Germany,” Falk said.

“Leverkusen are preparing for the possibility of losing coach Xabi Alonso to the Reds. Hansi Flick was actually considered a potential successor. But the former national coach is at the top of FC Barcelona’s list as Xavi’s successor.

“In Germany, however, people hope that Jürgen Klopp will become the national coach at some point. But the job as England national coach should also appeal to him. Nobody believes that he will never be a coach again.”

If Alonso is picked as the successor, we probably wouldn’t hear any announcements any time soon. Leverkusen are currently top of the Bundesliga, making a good run at ending Bayern’s league winning streak which dates back to when Jurgen Klopp won consecutive titles with Dortmund.